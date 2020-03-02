KERRY KING On Post-SLAYER Music - "Let’s Just Say Dean Didn’t Sign Me For Nothing!"

Last November, Dean Guitars announced the addition of Kerry King of Slayer to its artist roster. In a new interview with Guitar World, King talks about signing with Dean Guitars and the USA Kerry King V Limited Edition signature guitar.

“We really went out of our way to make something unique - and not so crazy that it would turn people off. I, for one, am very proud of it,” explains King.

During the chat, Kerry is asked what he'll be up to next, now that the final Slayer tour is in the books.

Asked if it is safe to say fans can expect to hear some new music from King and the new signature Dean guitar in the future, he responds, "Let’s just say… Dean didn’t sign me for nothing!"

