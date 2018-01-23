KERRY KING's Wife Assures Fans That They'll "Always Get Music" From The SLAYER Guitarist

Kerry King's wife has taken to Instagram, assuring fans that the guitarist will continue to make music after the age of Slayer comes to an end with their just announced Final World Tour.

Ayesha King captioned this great photo of her husband: "Kerry just heard the news about Slayer’s farewell tour! He sprouted horns! He says not to worry, you’ll always get music from him."



Read all about Slayer's plans here.