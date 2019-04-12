KETZER Launches “Keine Angst” Video

German extreme metallers Ketzer have released their fourth full-length, Cloud Collider, today via Metal Blade Records.

Check out the newest single "Keine Angst" with a video clip created by Paul Schlesier / Pallid Eyes Films:

Ketzer have checked in with the following comment about the clip as follows: "Recorded during two cold days and nights in Leipzig by the magnificent director Paul Schlesier of Pallid Eyes Films we hereby present to you the first video clip in the band's history to our new single entitled 'Keine Angst'. Press play and experience a nightmare put to film!"

Tracklisting:

“The Machine”

“Keine Angst”

“Walls”

“Cloud Collider”

“Forever Death”

“The Wind Brings Them Horses”

“No Stories Left”

“This Knife Won’t Stay Clean Today”

“(The Taste Of) Rust And Bone”

“Light Dies Last”

