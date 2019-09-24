KETZER – Metal Blade To Reissue Satan’s Boundaries Unchained, Endzeit Metropolis Albums

On November 1st Metal Blade will reissue the first two Ketzer albums, Satan's Boundaries Unchained and Endzeit Metropolis. Both albums will be released as Digi-CD's with bonus tracks as well as on vinyl.

Comments Ketzer: "So it's been ten years since Satan's Boundaries Unchained came out … in our last school years, we spent all time we could spare on playing and writing these songs, and when we met the Zarathustra horde and Mersus, who had just started his own studio, we got the opportunity to produce the record. A real album! We couldn't believe it at first. Well, it turned out that these were the perfect circumstances for our debut album to be created. Needless to say that this album means a lot to us. We are all the more excited that Satan's Boundaries Unchained will be available again on CD and LP, as well as its successor Endzeit Metropolis from 2012, which we are equally proud of, as it was created in a time that was especially intense and creative for us, and which has been out of print for a while now. But the wait is over: All four Ketzer albums are now available as part of the Metal Blade catalogue! LOOK OUT! BEWARE!"

Formats:

Satan's Boundaries Unchained

- Digi-CD with two bonus tracks

- 180g black vinyl

- yellow/white marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- maroon marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- blue/black splattered vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)

Endzeit Metropolis

- Digi-CD with two bonus tracks

- 180g black vinyl

- light grey/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- green/white marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- yellow/black splattered vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB Shop-exclusive)

Preorders available here.

Ketzer will play a special 10 years of Satan's Boundaries Unchained show on November 2nd at Club Volta in their home town Köln. Support comes from their label mates Vulture plus Nocturnal Witch.

Ketzer: "For the anniversary of our debut album, we will only once (!!!) play the whole album live at a special show in Cologne on November 2nd, where you will also be able to get your hands on these freshly pressed records!"