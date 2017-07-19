KHAZADDUM Release “The Deathless Crown” Video

Milwaukee's Khazaddum will release sophomore effort Plagues Upon Arda on August 19th. Following the 2015 In Dwarven Halls EP, the album offers a deeper glimpse into the tragic world of J.R.R. Tolkien. The new video for "The Deathless Crown" is streaming below.

Returning with their signature Dwarven death metal assault, Khazaddum has taken the Tolkien concept to another level. Incorporating symphonic orchestration throughout the album in order to illuminate the epic scale of the story told within, the nine-track opus delivers a barrage of crushing death metal that bears witness to the harrowing tales of the denizens of Middle-Earth.

Pre-order your copy at this location.

Tracklisting:

"The Halls Of Khazad-Dum"

"The Deathless Crown"

"Lord Of Isengard"

"Legion Of The White Hand"

"The Fell Rider's Scourge"

"The Black Hand Of Gorthaur"

"Masters Of The Plains"

"Shelob The Great"

"Oathbreaker's Curse"

"The Deathless Crown" video:

"Masters Of The Plains":

Plagues Upon Arda was recorded at No Passenger Studio by Spencer Fox and Trae Titus. The album cover art is by Kosta Djordjevic, and digitally painted by Matt Zeilinger.

Khazaddum is:

Luka Djordjevic - vocals / lyrics

Alex Rausa - guitars

Tony Cannizzaro - bass

Peter Kissane - drums

For further details, visit the official Khazaddum Facebook page.