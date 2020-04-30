KHEMMIS - "Bloodletting" Guitar Playthrough Video Posted

Denver, Colorado based doom metal quartet, Khemmis, recently released their Live EP, Doomed Heavy Metal, via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band offer fans the guitar playthrough for "Bloodletting" which can be seen below:

Doomed Heavy Metal, is a unique collection of songs from the quartet. Side A includes a brand new cover of “Rainbow in the Dark” as well as a pair of rare singles--“A Conversation with Death” from the band’s 7” split with Spirit Adrift and “Empty Throne” from the Decibel Magazine Flexi Series. Side B highlights the power and emotional intensity the group wields onstage with a selection of live recordings from 2018’s Two Nights of Doomed Heavy Metal showcasing one song from each of Khemmis’ albums.

Digital orders can be found here while LP/CD orders are available from 20 Buck Spin.

Tracklisting:

“Rainbow In The Dark” (Dio cover)

“A Conversation With Death”

“Empty Throne”

“Bloodletting” (Live)

“Three Gates” (Live)

“The Bereaved” (Live)

“Rainbow In The Dark” video:

"A Conversation With Death" visualizer: