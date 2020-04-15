KHEMMIS Discuss Covering DIO's "Rainbow In The Dark" - "One Of The Most Legendary Vocal Performances In Rock Or Metal History"; Video

In the new video below, doomed heavy metal quartet Khemmis discuss covering Dio's "Rainbow In The Dark" for their new mini-album, Doomed Heavy Metal, which will be released digitally on April 17 via Nuclear Blast.

Doomed Heavy Metal, is a unique collection of songs from the quartet. Side A includes a brand new cover of “Rainbow in the Dark” as well as a pair of rare singles--“A Conversation with Death” from the band’s 7” split with Spirit Adrift and “Empty Throne” from the Decibel Magazine Flexi Series. Side B highlights the power and emotional intensity the group wields onstage with a selection of live recordings from 2018’s Two Nights of Doomed Heavy Metal showcasing one song from each of Khemmis’ albums.

Digital preorders can be found here while LP/CD preorders area available from 20 Buck Spin.

Tracklisting:

“Rainbow In The Dark” (Dio cover)

“A Conversation With Death”

“Empty Throne”

“Bloodletting” (Live)

“Three Gates” (Live)

“The Bereaved” (Live)

“Rainbow In The Dark” video:

Pre-order trailer: