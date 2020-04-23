KHEMMIS - Doomed Heavy Metal Artwork Trailer

Denver, Colorado based doom metal quartet Khemmis have released their Live EP, Doomed Heavy Metal via Nuclear Blast. In the video below, the band discuss the cover artwork created by Cameron Hinojosa.

The band comments, "We are thrilled to finally unleash Doomed Heavy Metal! As the world continues to navigate these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to embrace parts of our lives that give strength and connect us to others. Heavy metal has done that for the four of us as it has for many of you. This mini-album is dedicated to all of our fans, to Dave at 20 Buck Spin, to Monte and all of our family at Nuclear Blast and to heavy metal as both an art form and a way of life. Put on this record raise a beverage up high and let these songs bring some light into a dark world."

Doomed Heavy Metal, is a unique collection of songs from the quartet. Side A includes a brand new cover of “Rainbow in the Dark” as well as a pair of rare singles--“A Conversation with Death” from the band’s 7” split with Spirit Adrift and “Empty Throne” from the Decibel Magazine Flexi Series. Side B highlights the power and emotional intensity the group wields onstage with a selection of live recordings from 2018’s Two Nights of Doomed Heavy Metal showcasing one song from each of Khemmis’ albums.

Digital orders can be found here while LP/CD orders are available from 20 Buck Spin.

Tracklisting:

“Rainbow In The Dark” (Dio cover)

“A Conversation With Death”

“Empty Throne”

“Bloodletting” (Live)

“Three Gates” (Live)

“The Bereaved” (Live)

“Rainbow In The Dark” video:

"A Conversation With Death" visualizer: