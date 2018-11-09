KHEMMIS – “Flesh To Nothing” Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

Hailing from Denver's thriving metal scene, Khemmis captivated fans with their latest album Desolation, which was released in June via 20 Buck Spin and Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Combining traditional doom with Thin Lizzy-style hard rock, the band has honed their craft to blend both extreme and old-school influences more seamlessly than ever before. Ill-omened melodies alongside chugging, galloping riffs set the tone of the album, and in a new playthrough video, dueling axemen Phil Pendergast and Ben Hutcherson play through the track, "Flesh To Nothing."

"With Desolation we wanted to make a record that celebrated our love of the metal that got us into heavy music in the first place while still adding our own spin on that sound," explains Pendergast. "For me, 'Flesh to Nothing' is the song that most explicitly captures that spirit. My vocals were very inspired by both Rob Halford and Nick Holmes here, and the riffing has a lot of heavy metal swagger, making it one of my favorite tracks to play. The vocal climax into the dueling guitar solos is one of my favorite moments on the new record."

Hutcherson adds, "We chose 'Flesh To Nothing' for this guitar playthrough because it covers a lot of ground -- a somber, downtempo chorus gives way to a galloping bridge early in the song, while the vocal interplay during the black metal pre-solo break alludes to the dueling guitar leads near the end. Oh, and let's not forget all the harmonized guitar lines -- we channeled Iron Maiden quite a few times in this track! Over the years, lots of fans asked how we write and play these songs, so we felt that 'Flesh' would serve as an ideal introduction to playing our brand of doomed heavy metal.

We tune our Flying Vs to Drop D down two whole steps (low to high A# F A# D# G C) and we both use D'Addario EXL158 Light Baritone Strings (13-62). When you tune low and play hard, you've gotta beef up those strings!"

Khemmis is preparing to perform several new live performances this month and next in support of the LP, beginning with a Western US run in late November where they'll play alongside the likes of The Black Dahlia Murder, Pig Destroyer, Power Trip, Ghoul, Gost, Skeletal Remains, and more with shows in Fort Collins, Portland, and Berkley on their way to play the first night of Decibel Magazine's Metal And Beer Festival in Los Angeles December 1st with Testament, Pig Destroyer, The Black Dahlia Murder, Necrot, Pounder, Trappist and more. Later in December, Khemmis plays Two Nights of Doomed Heavy Metal - two back-to-back hometown Denver shows, each night performing different and unique sets drawing from all the band's releases. The first night, A Night of Doom, sees support from Dreadnought and Green Druid, while night two, A Night of Heavy Metal, will see Of Feather And Bone and Nightwraith opening.