KHEMMIS Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming North American Desolation 2019 Tour

Denver, Colorado based doomed heavy metal quartet, Khemmis, have released a video trailer for their North American Desolation 2019 tour. The 16-date tour will kick-off on July 11th at Growlers in Memphis, Tennessee. The trek will make stops in Richmond, Philadelphia, and Detroit before concluding on July 28th at Nightspot in Bloomington, Illinois. Watch the trailer below.

Joining the band on the tour is Atlanta, Georgia's metal quartet, Cloak. Prior to the main run, Khemmis will play a stand alone show on June 14th at Hodi's Half Note in Fort Collins Colorado.

Khemmis comments, "We're excited to hit the road for our first proper headlining tour in support of Desolation. This trek features our first Southeastern shows as well as dates in some of our favorite cities/venues, including Saint Vitus in Brooklyn and Reggies in Chicago. If that wasn't enough, we're bringing black 'n' roll maniacs Cloak with us! Make sure you grab your tickets early, since these are our only eastern US and Canadian shows for 2019. Brush up on the lyrics, practice your air guitar moves, and catch us on tour this summer!"

For more information visit khemmisdoom.com.

Dates:

July

11 - Growlers - Memphis, TN

12 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

13 - Clairvoyance Fest - Lexington, KY

14 - The End - Nashville, TN

16 - The Maywood - Raleigh, NC

17 - The Camel - Richmond, VA

18 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC

19 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

20 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

21 - Great Scott - Boston, MA

23 - Bar Le Ritz - Montreal, QC

24 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

25 - The Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

26 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

27 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

28 - Nightshop - Bloomington, IL

* no cloak