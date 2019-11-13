KHEMMIS Release Official Video Trailer For Upcoming West Coast Desolation Tour MMXIX

Denver, Colorado based doomed heavy metal quartet, Khemmis, have released a video trailer for their upcoming West Coast Desolation Tour MMXIX. Watch below.

The 9-date tour will kick-off on December 16 in Salt Lake City and conclude in Denver, Colorado on December 14. Joining the band on the tour is Seattle funeral doom warlocks UN. Tickets are available now. For more information visit Khemmisdoom.com.

Tour dates:

December

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

7 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

8 - Seattle, WA - The Highline

9 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

10 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

14 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater (with Wayfarer)