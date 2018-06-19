KHÔRADA Featuring Former AGALLOCH, GIANT SQUID Members – New Song “Glacial Gold” Streaming

The newly formed metal band Khôrada, featuring ex-members of Agalloch and Giant Squid, will release their highly-anticipated debut, full-length album, SALT, on July 20th from Prophecy Productions. Today, the band has premiered a new song called “Glacial Gold,” which can be streamed now at the sites below and will be available for purchase and on streaming services starting June 21st.

“"Glacial Gold" is a turning-point song on SALT, sorrowfully reflecting on what came before it, while looking for the means to move forward; a metaphor possibly for my own life, or even that of this band and what it represents for all of us involved in it. The song features heartbreaking cello from my wife, Jackie Perez Gratz (Giant Squid, Grayceon, Amber Asylum)." - Aaron Gregory

As a completely fresh concept, Khôrada is an opportunity for the musicians to explore new soundscapes while creatively challenging themselves. With SALT, Khôrada forges breathtaking swathes of sound that swell, stretch, submerge and recede with panoramic power.

At once atmospheric, aggressive and apocalyptic, the album's emotion is driven by the band members' view of today's world; these are precarious times. SALT was written under the pressure and uncertainty of the beginning of the Trump-era, standing as a musical exploration of the landscape in which, we now live. Paired with the surreally visceral artwork of internationally renowned painter & sculptor Cedric Wentworth, the visual explorations prove to be as haunting as the ethereal vocals of Aaron himself.

“SALT is what a collection of musicians, each with over 20 years of experience, sound like when they start over from zero. All the music on this album was composed immediately following the conclusion of both Agalloch and Giant Squid. For all of us, this is what rebuilding, reorganizing, and reimagining sounds like.” - Don Anderson

SALT will be released as Digisleeve CD, Gatefold 2LP, 2CD book edition (hardcover, 18x18cm, 36 pages with enhanced artwork, liner notes and Rudimentary Peni cover song) and ltd. complete box set; including Gatefold 2LP, 2CD book edition, 7" single featuring a B-side cover of Rudimentary Peni’s “Shard,” art prints and signed/numbered certificate. Find preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Edeste”

“Seasons Of Salt”

“Water Rights”

“Glacial Gold”

“Augustus”

“Wave State”

“Ossify”

"Glacial Gold":

“Ossify”:

(Photo by: Cody Keto)