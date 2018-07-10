KHÔRADA Featuring Former AGALLOCH, GIANT SQUID Members – “Seasons Of Salt” Track Streaming

West Coast metal band Khôrada, featuring ex-members of Agalloch and Giant Squid, has revealed a new song called “Seasons Of Salt” today. The track is featured on the band’s highly-anticipated debut, full-length album, SALT, which will be released on July 20th from Prophecy Productions.

“This is a personal favorite song of mine as it's one of the earliest representations of Don and I writing together; one of the first examples of what Khôrada could and would sound like. Everyone in the band has their undeniable stamp on this song, from moments of calm, exotic sections, and blasting rage. For me, it's the perfect representation of Khôrada's combined capabilities and our hunger to create something vastly different from our prior work." - Aaron Gregory

As a completely fresh concept, Khôrada is an opportunity for the musicians to explore new soundscapes while creatively challenging themselves. With SALT, Khôrada forges breathtaking swathes of sound that swell, stretch, submerge and recede with panoramic power.

At once atmospheric, aggressive and apocalyptic, the album's emotion is driven by the band members' view of today's world; these are precarious times. SALT was written under the pressure and uncertainty of the beginning of the Trump-era, standing as a musical exploration of the landscape in which, we now live. Paired with the surreally visceral artwork of internationally renowned painter & sculptor Cedric Wentworth, the visual explorations prove to be as haunting as the ethereal vocals of Aaron himself.

“SALT is what a collection of musicians, each with over 20 years of experience, sound like when they start over from zero. All the music on this album was composed immediately following the conclusion of both Agalloch and Giant Squid. For all of us, this is what rebuilding, reorganizing, and reimagining sounds like.” - Don Anderson

SALT will be released as Digisleeve CD, Gatefold 2LP, 2CD book edition (hardcover, 18x18cm, 36 pages with enhanced artwork, liner notes and Rudimentary Peni cover song) and ltd. complete box set; including Gatefold 2LP, 2CD book edition, 7" single featuring a B-side cover of Rudimentary Peni’s “Shard,” art prints and signed/numbered certificate. Find preorders at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Edeste”

“Seasons Of Salt”

“Water Rights”

“Glacial Gold”

“Augustus”

“Wave State”

“Ossify”

(Photo by: Cody Keto)