KHYMERA Feat. DENNIS WARD To Release Master Of Illusions Album In March; "Walk Away" Lyric Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl announces the release of Khymera's new album, Master Of Illusions on March 6. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the first single, "Walk Away", below. The single is available now on all digital music outlets.

While Khymera started out as an alliance between Italian producer/musician, Daniele Liverani and then Kansas singer Steve Walsh, it developed into a regular musical project when bassist and producer Dennis Ward (Magnum, ex-Pink Cream 69) entered the fold.

While known as a bassist, Dennis always sang background vocals with his bands, so he was more than ready and willing to take over the lead vocals on the Khymera albums A New Promise, The Greatest Wonder, and The Grand Design. While Khymera has been on hiatus for some time, Dennis is ready to come back with a new album, Master Of Illusions, which comes about four years after the release of the last album, The Greatest Wonder.

"I started writing in 2017," says Dennis. "It was a slow process. I first tried to collaborate with a pair of songwriters but it did not work out. I was actually having a very hard time trying to write the songs I was looking for. Fortunately, I was offered one song from Michael Palace that became the song 'After All This Time' and shortly after I collaborated with Pete Newdeck (Drums), Michael Klein (Guitars), Eric Ragno (Drums), and Jean Funes (Silent Tiger). Then everything fell into place pretty quickly. I was able to finalise melodies and lyrics and complete the recordings."

Musically, the new album very much follows the logical progression of the musical path that was started when Dennis joined the project. Master Of Illusions is a strong, extremely melodic release, which showcases the fantastic vocal abilities of Dennis and highlights his great skills as a songwriter and producer.

"One of my personal favourites is 'Rhythm Of My Life'," continues Dennis. "Not only because I like it, but because it was the last song I wrote. The lyrics are kind of summing of my life routine and my work as an artist and music producer and how I believe that no matter how stuck one can get if you just allow it things to happen they will, hence the song 'Just Let It Happen' which is another favourite not only because of the lyrics, but because of the mesmerizing atmospheric soundscape in the background. I had fun writing and playing that one. 'Paradise' is another favourite because I literally had the whole song written, including most of the lyric, in less than a work day. I think it has a catchy chorus and a good message."

Khymera still offers one of the most shining examples of what great European melodic rock is all about: crystal clear production, soaring vocals, killer musicianship and songwriting that reminds fans of the heydays of the genre when bands like Giuffria, Icon, and Signal roamed the Earth.

Tracklisting:

"Walk Away"

"The First Time"

"Master Of Illusions"

"The Sun Goes Down"

"Paradise"

"The Rhythm Of My Life"

"Follow The Sun"

"Father To Son"

"After All This Time"

"Victim Of Your Love"

"Let It Happen"

"Walk Away" lyric video:

Lineup:

Vocals and Bass - Dennis Ward

Guitars - Michael Klein

Keyboards - Eric Ragno

Drums - Pete Newdeck