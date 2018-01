Atlanta-based rockers Kickin Valentina have released a video for “Crazy”, featured on their new album, Imaginary Creatures, out now via Mighty Music. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Eyes”

“Turns Me On”

“Devil's Hand”

“Eat n Run”

“Crazy”

“Street”

“Roll Ya One”

“Heartbreak”

“Burning Love”

“Imaginary Creatures”

“Crazy” video:

“Turns Me On” video: