KICKIN VALENTINA To Release Imaginary Creatures Album In August; “Turns Me On” Music Video Streaming

Atlanta-based rockers Kickin Valentina have released a new video for “Turns Me On”, featured on their upcoming new album, Imaginary Creatures, out on August 11th on LP, CD & digital worldwide via Mighty Music and in Japan via Bickee Music.

Tracklisting:

“Eyes”

“Turns Me On”

“Devil's Hand”

“Eat n Run”

“Crazy”

“Street”

“Roll Ya One”

“Heartbreak”

“Burning Love”

“Imaginary Creatures”

“Turns Me On” video: