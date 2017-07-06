Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Restoration Of RANDY RHOADS Museum

The Musonia School of Music was founded by Delores Rhoads in 1948, as a place where children and adults in the local community could receive music education at an affordable price. Run today by Delores’ son Kelle Rhoads, Musonia continues to teach local students of all ages piano, drums, and guitar.

Randy Rhoads, the iconic guitarist of Ozzy Osborne and Quiet Riot, was the son of Delores Rhoads. He learned how to play guitar at Musonia. After his passing, Musonia now serves a dual role as a music school and the Randy Rhoads museum.

In order for Musonia to continue operating, it needs some small but urgent restoration work. The exterior of the school needs to be repainted to prevent decay of the wood. The guitar room and bathroom also need to be repainted, with some deep cleaning as well.

Most excitingly, the second half of the grand salon, which has previously been closed to tours, will be reopened and cleaned. This space will become the official Randy Rhoads museum. The Randy Rhoads artifacts and memorabilia would now have a dedicated and secure space in the building, preserving them for future generations.

Although the amount for this Kickstarter campaign is $2,000, Musonia actually needs up to $20,000 to restore the surfaces and infrastructure of the building. They are offering some exciting rewards in this campaign to supporters of the school and fans of Randy Rhoads, and hope that you'll help them reach their goal.

Learn more and/or donate to the restoration fund at this location.