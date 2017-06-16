Kids React To AC/DC - “I Seriously Could Not Understand A Single Word He Was Saying,” Says 9-Year Old SYDNEY On Hearing “You Shook Me All Night Long”; Video

FBE recently released an episode of their “Kids React” series, this time gathering together a group of kids to see how they react to hearing the music of AC/DC.

In the video below, you’ll see the youngsters reactions to hearing AC/DC classics including “Thunderstruck”, “TNT”, “Highway To Hell”, “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”, “You Shook Me All Night Long”, “For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)”, “Hells Bells”, and “Back In Black”.