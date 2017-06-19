Kids React To IRON MAIDEN - “…And Now I’m Going To Have Nightmares,” Says 11-Year Old EMMA R.

FBE has released a new episode of their “Kids React” series, this time gathering together a group of kids to see how they react to hearing the music of Iron Maiden.

In the video below, the kids react to hearing classics including “Run To The Hills”, “The Number Of The Beast”, “The Trooper”, “Aces High”, “Wasted Years”, “Fear Of The Dark” and “Hallowed Be Thy Name”.

A previous episode, where kids react to AC/DC, can be seen below: