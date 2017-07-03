KIK TRACEE - Big Western Sky Tracklisting Revealed, Pre-Order Launched

Now available for pre-order from THC Music and EMP Label Group in a variety of bundle options, Kik Tracee's Big Western Sky - a two-disc collection of unreleased demos, rarities, and curiosities. This will be available in CD and Digital formats August 18th, with Vinyl following September 22nd. Check out the cover art and tracklisting:



Disc 1

"Cats In The Cradle" (Demo)

"Without Love" (Demo)

"Romeo Blues" (Demo)

"Big Western Sky" (Demo)

"Equal Opportunity" (Demo)

"Generation Express" (Demo)

"Strawberry Jam" (Demo)

"System Above" (Demo)

"Tangerine Man" (Demo)

"Bring Home Yesterday" (Demo)

"Don't Need Rules" (Live Demo)

"Shake The House" (Demo)

"You’re So Strange" (Live Acoustic)

"Lost" (Live)

Disc 2

"Field Trip" (Demo)

"Outta My Bed" (Demo)

"Shine" (Demo)

"Walking With A Dead Girl" (Demo)

"Under The Influence" (Demo)

"Drop In The Ocean" (Demo)

"Blood Brother" (Demo)

"Drop In The Ocean" (Live on Pirate Radio)

"Walking With A Dead Girl" (Live on Pirate Radio)

"In Trance" (Demo)

