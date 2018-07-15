KIK TRACEE's STEPHEN SHAREAUX And BANG TANGO's DREW FORTIER To Record Live Acoustic Album In August

Guitarist Drew Fortier (Bang Tango, Zen From Mars) has provided BraveWords with the following update:

"On Friday August 24th, Stephen Shareaux (Kik Tracee, Zen From Mars) and I will be performing a free acoustic show at Black Circle Brewing Co. in Indianapolis, Indiana. We will be recording a live acoustic album that evening with a set spanning Stephen's whole career.

We will be playing Kik Tracee songs, Stephen’s solo material as well as songs from our forthcoming Zen From Mars album. There might even be a surprise or two during the set as well. The live album will be produced, engineered, and mixed by Joe Haze (Lords Of Acid).

Also the following day, Saturday August 25th, Stephen and I will be appearing as guests at the Nashville Rock N Pod Expo."