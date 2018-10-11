KIKO LOUREIRO - "Do You Think I've Been Playing A MEGADETH Song Wrong In Front Of DAVE MUSTAINE For Over Three Years And Over 300 Concerts?" (Video)
October 11, 2018, 34 minutes ago
Below is Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro's latest video update, where he takes on some fans who believe he's playing the main riff for "Tornado Of Souls" incorrectly, based on a previous post from Loureiro.
Megadeth have pressed a limited edition version of their Rust In Peace album on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl, available only at The Sound Of Vinyl. Watch a Looking Back On Rust In Peace video from the band below.
There are only 3,000 units of the new pressing available worldwide. Pre-order here.
Rust In Peace tracklisting:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
"Hangar 18"
"Take No Prisoners"
"Five Magics"
"Poison Was The Cure"
"Lucretia"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"Dawn Patrol"
"Rust In Peace… Polaris"