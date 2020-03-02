KIKO LOUREIRO Jams With MEGADETH Crew Members Backstage In Zurich ; Video

Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has released this new video, filmed backstage in Zurich, Switzerland with Stanley Soares (Sound Engineer) and Rafael Pensado (Personal Assistant).

Megadeth recently issued a message to fans, revealing that they will be recording their next studio album prior to their summer tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames.

Says Megadeth: "We wanted to thank the bands we played with, our amazing hardworking crew who help us put on the best show possible night after night, the venues, security, & our die hard fans who traveled far and wide to see us play. It means the world to us! An extra special thank you to Cullen and Ellie at Adidas for setting us up with these amazing jackets! Kept us warm in these beautiful frozen European cities.

"We are heading home for a brief break, record album 16 and then preparing for our summer tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. Get your tickets now, you don’t want to miss what we have planned for you!"



Megadeth and Lamb Of God will be joining forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year, presented by SiriusXM. And to add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, Trivium and In Flames are joining, making this THE must-see heavy music package of the year. Tickets on sale from livenation.com

Produced by Live Nation, this epic 55-city tour will stretch across summer and fall, kicking off June 12 in Bristow, VA and hit every region of the US before wrapping November 13 in Reno, NV. Multiple Canadian shows are scheduled as well. See full itinerary below.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July

1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC PAVILION

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August

1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

October

2 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

14 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

30 - St. Paul, MN - Armory

31 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

November

2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center