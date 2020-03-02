KIKO LOUREIRO Jams With MEGADETH Crew Members Backstage In Zurich ; Video
March 2, 2020, 31 minutes ago
Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has released this new video, filmed backstage in Zurich, Switzerland with Stanley Soares (Sound Engineer) and Rafael Pensado (Personal Assistant).
Megadeth recently issued a message to fans, revealing that they will be recording their next studio album prior to their summer tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames.
Says Megadeth: "We wanted to thank the bands we played with, our amazing hardworking crew who help us put on the best show possible night after night, the venues, security, & our die hard fans who traveled far and wide to see us play. It means the world to us! An extra special thank you to Cullen and Ellie at Adidas for setting us up with these amazing jackets! Kept us warm in these beautiful frozen European cities.
"We are heading home for a brief break, record album 16 and then preparing for our summer tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. Get your tickets now, you don’t want to miss what we have planned for you!"
Megadeth and Lamb Of God will be joining forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year, presented by SiriusXM. And to add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, Trivium and In Flames are joining, making this THE must-see heavy music package of the year. Tickets on sale from livenation.com
Produced by Live Nation, this epic 55-city tour will stretch across summer and fall, kicking off June 12 in Bristow, VA and hit every region of the US before wrapping November 13 in Reno, NV. Multiple Canadian shows are scheduled as well. See full itinerary below.
Tour dates:
June
12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park
26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July
1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC PAVILION
8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August
1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
October
2 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena
9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
14 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena
24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
30 - St. Paul, MN - Armory
31 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
November
2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center