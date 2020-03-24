KIKO LOUREIRO Looks Back On Days With ANGRA, Reflects On Joining MEGADETH (Video)

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro spoke with Duke TV while on the Megacruise in October 2019. He has posted the interview and it can be viewed below. Kiko discusses the early days of his career with Angra and looks back on joining Megadeth.

Loureiro on his current relationship with Angra:

"I still have this friendship, I'm kind of part of the band. I'm not on stage, but I still feel like whenever they need me - I do regular phone calls with them, Bruno (Valverde) just did the drums for my new solo album, Felipe (Andreoli / bass) always played my solo stuff when I do my trio shows."

Concluding his regular video updates from Megadeth's European tour with Five Finger Death punch, Loureiro has posted behind-the-scenes footage from the last show of the tour.

Loureiro: "This video was taken during the last concert of the tour with FFDP in Sofia (Bulgaria) on Feb 22nd, 2020. This one is the last one from this tour. I know the image and audio quality is not ideal, but that' s the way I found the share a little bit of what happens (at least the things YouTube will not strike my channel) on the day of a show."