KILL ALL THE GENTLEMEN Unleash "I Welcome The Horror" Lyric Video

Set for release on November 22nd via Sliptrick Records, The Loss And The Rapture is the debut full length album from Kill All The Gentlemen.

The album was recorded at Skyhammer Studio in Cheshire, UK engineered and produced by Chris Fielding (Conan) and mastered by James Plotkin. This is a journey through eight tracks starting with the full frontal assault of "I Welcome The Horror", to the harrowing, electrifying listen of "The Loss And The Rapture", and taking no prisoners in the final throws of "Once A Slave".

Although brutally heavy, The Loss And The Rapture has lashings of hooks and melody with twin guitar work and neck breaking beat downs that will get every head banging. It is a tale of dark and light, action and consequence, loss and rapture. To sacrifice your soul and others around you for man’s desire of wealth and power. To cleanse and and strip yourself of the evils of the flesh.

Welcome Kill All The Gentlemen into your soul and maybe you too will see the light; “I tell you this; you are not alone at this time of loss. I leave you a gift. You will learn of the boundaries of life and death.”

Tracklisting:

"I Welcome The Horror"

"Sing For Me Sinner"

"Where Here Is I Know Not"

"These Are Godless Times"

"Death’s Very Emissary"

"The Loss And The Rapture"

"Damnation Be My Guide"

"Once A Slave"

In live news, Kill All The Gentlemen will be main support to Cradle Of Filth for three shows in December. Complete details can be found in the official tour poster below:

Kill All The Gentlemen is:

Adam Martin – vocals / guitar

Ben Andrew – bass / backing vocals

Christian Axsel – guitar

Thomas Arne Rørstad – drums

Additional guitars recorded by Andrew Pike; drums on the album recorded by Olan Parkinson.

For further details, visit Kill All The Gentlemen on Facebook.