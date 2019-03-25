KILL DEVIL HILL - New Material Expected Late 2019 / Early 2020

Kill Devil Hill guitarist Mark Zavon recently revealed to Jenna Williams of Damnation Vault that the band is working on what will become their third album; the follow-up to 2013's Revolution Rise.

"Dewey (Bragg - vocalist) and I have been writing a bunch of stuff," said Zavon. "We're going to try and put something out, maybe this year, maybe early next year. We'll see what happens."

Of course the question arose, who will replace bassist Rex Brown (Pantera) in Kill Devil Hill? Zavon answered, "We’ve got a guy, his name is Nico D’Arnese, he’s an Italian guy, a great bass player. He was a friend of ours for a while, but we really had no designs for having him play in the band or anything. We were waiting for truthfully– I’m pretty loyal, and we were waiting for Rex to hopefully come around and decide that he wanted to do some more KDH. But you know, it’s just not the right time for him. God Bless him and I support everything he’s doing with his solo career. I think it makes him happy. Life’s short, you’ve got to be happy."



"We’ll see what happens with the recording. Like I said, we’ve been tripping away at the amount of – we’ve got probably 15 demos or something. But we’re going to do a little touring. It looks like we’ve got some stuff… I don’t want to say anything yet because we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. But it looks like we’ll be doing a little bit of touring here this spring and get out and start playing again, which will be great, I’ve missed playing with those guys, hanging out with them, all of that stuff."



"It’s going to be great to blow the dust off of it and get out in front of the fans again because there’s a lot of people hitting us up all the time on social media, you know on the internet and stuff, 'When are you going to come and play? When are you going to come back to town?' They want to hear the stuff and we want to play it. So, we just have to cross those streams and make it happen."

