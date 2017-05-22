KILL II THIS Release "Sleeper Cell" Video

British metal band Kill II This has released a video for their new track, “Sleeper Cell”. Speaking about the new song, guitarist and producer Mark Mynett said, “We’re having a blast in Kill II This at the moment and we’re really proud of 'Sleeper Cell'. Stylistically it’s the result of the four of us each putting our own stamp on things. It still has that Kill II This sound but it feels really fresh.”

Vocalist Simon Gordon said, “With all the new material we're writing, we’ve really tapped into the energy and feel that Kill II This is known for, without simply reproducing what was done back in the day. We’re still using samples and technology in all the new songs and on 'Sleeper Cell' we’ve added pianos and strings. Once it all came together, we knew that was exactly what it needed. We’re working on an album but that’s a little way off yet, so we wanted to give people something to whet their appetites."

Kill II This features original members: Mark Mynett (guitar), Pete Stone (bass) and Jeff Singer (drums) as well as Simon Gordon (vocals) who sang on the City Of God side project with Mynett and Singer in 2005. The release of the new material coincides with the band’s forthcoming appearance at the Uprising Festival, which takes place on May 27th at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, UK.

Kill II This released four albums between 1996 and 2004, most notable were their Deviate and Trinity albums. The band built on this with extensive European tours including support slots for Slipknot, Machine Head, Megadeth and Fear Factory.