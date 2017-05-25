KILL RITUAL Release Free Track For Upcoming RAVEN, HIRAX European Tour

To help promote their upcoming European Tour with Raven and Hirax, Kill Ritual, along with their management (EMG) have decided to give you, the fans, a FREE download of "The Eyes Of Medusa (Redux)".

In 2016, Kill Ritual did a US Tour that brought them 7,000 miles, 20 cities, 15 States, in only 23 days. During that tour, their set list included songs from the then-current album Karma Machine, as well as "The Serpentine Ritual" from the self-titled first album, and "The Eyes Of Medusa" from the self-titled second album.

"The Eyes Of Medusa" went over so well that the band decided to redo it with David singing and add it as a bonus track of the new album. Stream "The Eyes Of Medusa (Redux)" via the Soundcloud audio player below.

Moreover, Kill Ritual have been gracious enough to lend the skills of their stickman, Dave Chedrick, who will be filling in behind the drum kit for Raven for the entirety of the European Tour.

From the band: “We’re looking forward to rocking Europe with Raven and Hirax. We’ll be hitting Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Italy and France this time around. We just finished our fourth album with the help of our friends Andy LaRocque and Matt Thompson from King Diamond, and we’re so excited for you to hear it because we think this is our best work yet. We want to give back to you, the fans, for supporting us these past several years so we decided to give you a FREE track to satisfy your appetites until the next album comes out.”

Claim your FREE download at this location. Click on ‘Webstore', then ‘The Eyes Of Medusa (Redux)’, and enter Password: K1llR1tual

Catch Raven, Hirax, and Kill Ritual live at the following shows:

June

7 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

10 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

12 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

13 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

14 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlactaus

15 - Florence, Italy - Circus Club

16 - Milan, Italy - Blue Rose Club

17 - Montbeliard, France - Atelier des Môles

18 - Cisson, France - Hellfest (Hirax only)