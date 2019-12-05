KILL RITUAL Release "King Of Fools" Lyric Video

San Francisco Bay Area metallers, Kill Ritual, have released a lyric video for "King Of Fools", featured on their upcoming album, The Opaque And The Divine. Watch the clip below.

Says the band: "We're at it again gang! We've changed gears a bit on this song with a cool techno type dance grooves and some skillin' and chillin' rap vox... NOT!!! Fortunately for all this tune features the almighty Andy La Rocque from King Diamond on a guest solo so it's pretty damn F$#kin' METAL! Hail Thee!"

Pre-save / pre-order the album digitally and stream "King Of Fools" here.

The CD, recorded at Sonic Train Studios and Fossil Sound by Andy La Rocque and Steven D. Rice, introduces new powerhouse vocalist Chalice to the fold. Guest appearances include Andy La Rocque (King Diamond), Joey Concepcion (Sanctuary, Armageddon) and Chris Lotesto (Ion Vein), so expect eight tracks that shift from all out pure metal to progressive tinged metal epics. Kill Ritual continue their evolution as a forward thinking traditional metal band.

Kill Ritual guitarist/founder Steven D. Rice comments; “The next chapter of Kill Ritual is totally logical as the band keeps moving forward. A bigger production, complex arrangements and huge riffs with progressive underlying tones are on the menu this time. My original concept of the band has always been big and we’ve gotten a little closer with this release. The huge scope of material and what it says about things in this present day are universal and the story is timeless. There’s no poor me, blame them, fight the power, hump the old lady, magic rock BS. It’s the classic Good vs. Evil story that will hold true forever. What’s changed? Nothing and it never will. Mankind will always destroy what he loves. The new track 'Rest In Pain' is Kill Ritual laying down some proper old school metal which actually sounds refreshing in this current metal climate of down tuned copycat over produced shit being being passed off as metal over and over again. From classic riffing to proper metal vocals the track is definitely a good indication of where the band is going in the future. Enjoy!”

The Opaque And The Divine tracklisting:

"Rest In Pain"

"Dead God"

"King Of Fools"

"World Gone Mad"

"Praise The Dead"

"The Veil Of The Betrayer"

"Touch The Dark"

"A Child To Die For Again"

“Rest In Pain” lyric video:

Kill Ritual:

Chalice: Vocals, squirrel whisper

Steven D. Rice: Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Vocals, pan flute

Seamus Gleason: Drums, chaos, beer and vodka runs