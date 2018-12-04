KILL RITUAL Seeking New Vocalist

U.S. metallers Kill Ritual are seeking a new vocalist. Formed in 2010 by former members of Imagika, Dark Angel and Eldritch, Kill Ritual launched themselves into the metal world with their debut CD The Serpentine Ritual in 2012 (Scarlet Records) and the band were immediately rewarded with great reviews and positive reaction from around the world.

The band states: “Kill Ritual is seeking a new vocalist. Recordings start in winter 2019. New CD to be released in fall 2019. Please be familiar with what we do and our style. We are not looking for a clone of our last vocalist, but we are looking for metal vocalist that can actually sing. Kill Ritual is a pro touring band and will have tours in 2019 starting in April. This is a non-negotiable requirement so be prepared to have the means to do it. Valid passport and no criminal required. The search is worldwide. Location is not an issue as long as you have the ability to record professionally. Please submit a video or audio (w/picture) demo performing a Kill Ritual track of your choice for consideration to killritualmetal@gmail.com.”

