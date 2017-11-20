KILL RITUAL Sign With Dissonance Productions; All Men Shall Fall Album Due In February; "Megalomaniac" Lyric Video Streaming

US metallers, Kill Ritual, have inked a deal with Dissonance Productions, and will release their new album, All Men Shall Fall, in 2018. A lyric video for the new track "Megalomania", is available for streaming below.

Formed in 2010 by former members of Imagika, Dark Angel and Eldritch, Kill Ritual launched themselves into the metal world with their debut CD The Serpentine Ritual in 2012 (Scarlet Records) and the band were immediately rewarded with great reviews and positive reaction from around the world.

Following the initial success the band completed a US tour in the fall of 2013 and followed it up with the release of The Eyes Of Medusa in 2014 (Golden Core/ZYX_ and again received great press and accolades from fans and press worldwide.

2015 saw Kill Ritual recruiting vocalist David Reed Watson (Rage Of Angels, Electric Messiah) to record their new CD Karma Machine after the departure of original vocalist Josh Gibson and ushered in a new direction and focus to the bands already expansive sound. The band followed the release with a full US tour in 2016 and European tour with NWOBHM legends Raven in June 2017.

2018 again sees the band releasing their new CD, All Men Shall Fall, via Dissonance Productions with yet another new slew of touring hence bringing their definition of metal to the masses.

Kill Ritual vocalist David Reed Watson: “We are honoured to join the Dissonance Productions roster. What a great pedigree of bands. Looking forward to great things!”

Label Boss Steve Beatty: “Powerful and vibrant, these boys know how to deliver a tune! Happy to have this highly talented band aboard the Dissonance freight train!”

"Megalomaniac" lyric video: