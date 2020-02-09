KILL THE LIGHTS Drummer Guests On MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN's NFR Podcast, Talks BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Firing - "This Is Fucked Up..."

Kill The Lights drummer Michael 'Moose' Thomas recently guested on Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn's No Fuckin' Regrets podcast. During the interview he discussed being fired from Bullet For My Valentine in 2016. He was with the band since their inception in 1998.

Moose: "We finished Venom and then started touring. It was on the European tour cycle of Venom that I left and didn't return. I would have gone back, but no one answered my e-mails. My wife was pregnant with our first child together, so I went on to be with her. So that was December 2016, when I was supposed to come back, for the American tour in January, the following month. And they said, 'Oh, no. You still mind the baby.' And I said, 'Okay. Cool.' I was gonna come back for the Japan tour, and I was like 'Okay, guys.' Nothing back. Then I started thinking, 'Okay. I know what's going on here.' And then the drummer started doing a drum solo, and I was like, 'What the fuck? This is fucked up. These are my friends for the last fucking 20, 25 years.'

So I e-mailed them, and no one came back to me. And they came home for a few days. I meet up with them, and I'm, like, 'What the fuck is going on?' And they're 'Okay, cool. Come back, then.' Then I find out - the manager takes me out to dinner - that the boys are going to record a song. 'Cool. When am I needed?' They were, like, 'No. The other guy is gonna do it. But they want you to be in the video.' And I was, like, 'No. I'm not doing that.' That's not the way I work. That's when I knew they didn't want me back."

Fearless Records announces the signing of Kill The Lights. The band features former members of Bullet For My Valentine, Still Remains, and Throw The Fight.

Kill The Lights have just shared the video for a brand new song, "Shed My Skin" (watch below).

"'Shed My Skin' is about accepting the 'real' you and being comfortable with yourself," says singer James Clark. "It's about understanding that we are all broken and we are all flawed. We need to stop struggling in silence and need to reach out and ask for help before it's too late. I personally struggle with anxiety, depression, and self-esteem issues, and some days life can be too much and I'm okay admitting that — because that is the true me. As the lyrics say, 'I'm not bleeding. I'm just broken, and ready to shed my skin. We are all the same — I am you."

Kill The Lights have also been confirmed to perform at Download Festival on June 14.

Photo by PearlEurope.com.