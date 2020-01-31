KILL THE LIGHTS Feat. Former BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, STILL REMAINS Members Sign To Fearless Records; Music Video Streaming For New Song "Shed My Skin"

Fearless Records announces the signing of Kill The Lights. The band features former members of Bullet For My Valentine, Still Remains, and Throw The Fight.

Kill The Lights have just shared the video for a brand new song, "Shed My Skin" (watch below).

"'Shed My Skin' is about accepting the 'real' you and being comfortable with yourself," says singer James Clark. "It's about understanding that we are all broken and we are all flawed. We need to stop struggling in silence and need to reach out and ask for help before it's too late. I personally struggle with anxiety, depression, and self-esteem issues, and some days life can be too much and I'm okay admitting that — because that is the true me. As the lyrics say, 'I'm not bleeding. I'm just broken, and ready to shed my skin. We are all the same — I am you."

Kill The Lights have also been confirmed to perform at Download Festival on June 14.