KILL THE LIGHTS Release Cover Of TESTAMENT Classic "Into The Pit"; Music Video

New Fearless Records signing, Kill The Lights, which features former members of Bullet For My Valentine and Throw The Fight, have shared their cover of Testament's 1988-released classic thrash anthem, "Into The Pit". Watch the video below.

To capture the essence and aesthetic of the time period that the original was released, the band crafted a video that has an authentic VHS vibe.

"There were a ton of cover songs options we could have gone with, and we did consider covering a pop song in our style," shares drummer Moose Thomas. "But we decided to cover 'Into the Pit' by the mighty Testament purely because it's a classic song that's fun to play. We wanted to stay true to the original as closely as possible, to pay our respects to metal royalty. A great song by an amazing band."

The band previously shared the video for new song "Shed My Skin". Fans can also watch the video for "Plagues".

More information about Kill The Lights' upcoming debut album will be revealed soon.

Lineup:

James Clark - Vocals (ex-Throw The Fight)

Jordan Whelan - Guitar (Still Remains)

Michael "Moose" Thomas - Drums (ex-Bullet For My Valentine)

Travis Montgomery - Guitar (ex-Threat Signal)