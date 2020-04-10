KILL THE LIGHTS Share Video For New Song "Plagues"

New Fearless Records signing Kill The Lights, which features former members of Bullet For My Valentine and Throw The Fight, have shared the video for their new song "Plagues".

"Lyrically, 'Plagues' deals with the fear of being alone, and feelings of isolation away from family, friends, and loved ones," says vocalist James Clark. "It forces you to take a hard look at yourself and accept that we are all vulnerable and need human interaction and love. It reminds us to take each day for what it is, and to make the best of bad situations — because nothing is guaranteed."

More information about Kill The Lights' upcoming debut album will be revealed soon.

Kill The Lights previously shared their video for "Shed My Skin".