KILLCODE Release Video For "Kickin' And Screamin"; One-Off Support Shows With LA GUNS And QUEENSRŸCHE Confirmed

New York-based Killcode has released an official video for "Kickin' And Screamin", taken from their new full length album, The Answer. Directed by David Swajeski and produced by Maryanne Grisz, the video features footage from their Spread The :::CODE::: tour. Check it out below.

The band has issued the following statement: "'Kickin' And Screamin'' is a real deal, classic, straight ahead rock n' roll song. It's the type of rock that we grew up on that makes you want to drive a little faster, scream a little louder and party a little harder with your fists in the air."

Killcode's tour schedule is as follows:

April

14 - The Chance Theatre - Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - Mulcahys (w/ LA Guns) - Wantagh, NY

July

2 - Rock Fest Barcelona 2017 - Barcelona, ES

13 - Bang Your Head Festival - Balingen, Germany

August

17 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ w/Queensrÿche)

26 - Hull City Hall - Hull, UK

September

2 - Riverside Aarburg Open Air Arena Festival - Aarburg, Switzerland

November

9 - Hard Rock Hell Festival UK - Wales, UK