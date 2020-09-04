KILLER BE KILLED Feat. Members Of SOULFLY, CONVERGE, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN And MASTODON To Release Reluctant Hero Album In November; "Deconstructing Self-Destruction" Visualizer Streaming

Killer Be Killed - Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone) - announce one of the year’s most anticipated heavy releases, confirming the November 20 arrival of the all-star band’s sophomore album, Reluctant Hero (Nuclear Blast Records).

The news comes as the foursome shares the first single from the 11-song album, debuting “Deconstructing Self-Destruction”, a song that highlights the outfit’s unique approach to vocals with Cavalera, Puciato and Sanders all lending their voices to not only the single but all of the tracks on Reluctant Hero. Watch a visualizer below.

“This has been a long time coming. It feels great to be getting this out,” said Puciato of the Josh Wilbur (Lamb of God/Gojira) produced album as well as the bombastic single. “Also can I say that Troy's verse vocals are fucking insane? What an entrance. Go for a drive and roll the windows down and crank this thing up.”

Reluctant Hero pre-orders are available here, with the release available in a variety of limited edition vinyl variants, as well as on CD and a 2LP black vinyl version. Pre-save, listen and download on all digital platforms here.

Reluctant Hero tracklisting:

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

"Dream Gone Bad"

"Left Of Center"

"Inner Calm From Outer Storms"

"Filthy Vagabond"

"From A Crowded Wound"

"The Great Purge"

"Comfort From Nothing"

"Animus"

"Dead Limbs"

"Reluctant Hero"

"Deconstructing Self-Destruction" visualizer:

(Photo - Glen La Ferman)