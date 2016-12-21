KILLER BEE Release Official Music Video For “Shout It Out”

Killer Bee have released a music video for “Shout It Out”, a track from their new album, Eye In The Sky, out now. The new clip can be found below.

Eye In The Sky tracklisting:

“Eye In The Sky”

“Shout It Out”

“One Step Closer”

“Higher And Higher”

“Face The Night”

“The Flight”

“Get On Board”

“Joystick Warrior”

“Right Between The Eyes”

“By My Side”

“Shout It Out” video:

“Get On Board” video:

Teaser:

Killer Bee lineup:

Brian “Bee” Frank - Vocals

Anders “LA” Rönnblom - Bass

Andre Hägglund - Guitar

Paul “Tonka” Champman - Guitar

Morgan Evans - Drums & Percussion

Denny DeMarchi - Keys