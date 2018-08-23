KILLER DWARFS Announce New Year's Eve Show

Just announced, Killer Dwarfs will play The Rockpile in Toronto, Ontario on December 31st, 2018. Tickets go on sale this Monday, August 27th.

Speaking exclusively to BraveWords, Killer Dwarfs drummer Darrell Millar said, "The Dwarfs have not partaken in a New Year's show since the Hairball at the Hardball in Milton back in the early 2000s. Usually the touring is shut down for the holidays. But it's a special thing for us this time, and the brainchild of promoter Steve Hoeg. You can't deny how successful the shows have been for the band in Toronto for five years straight. Seems fitting to ring in 2019 in Toronto, which may very well be the band's biggest year yet; and a new record. Happy New Year!"