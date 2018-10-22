KILLER DWARFS Drummer DARRELL MILLAR To Publish His First Book, Guardian Of A Time Keeper, In November

"Well, writing a book certainly is on a bucket list of mine, although I wasn’t planning on penning one for another eight years or so," reveals Killer Dwarfs drummer Darrell Millar.

"After the death of my father, Bill Millar, the piano man and war vet, on September 2nd 2017, things changed. Although he was 93 years old and had lived an amazing life, I don’t think you can ever be totally prepared to lose a parent, or any family member for that matter. After his death, I took to the keyboard and started writing more of a journal of memories and times that I can remember as a kid. I really started doing this as part of the grieving process, and found it comforting."

"After spending a full year of doing this, I realized I had stumbled upon ten short chapters of near death mishaps that occurred from the time I was 3 years old, up until present day. My father was involved with some of these events. Thus, Guardian Of A Time Keeper was born. The book is really similar to the movie Final Destination, and really is a wild ride. I worked with a talented editor from Waukegan, Illinois named Sharon Lax. When we were finished with it, she was begging me to take it to some movie industry types to talk about a screen play. Not something I’m interested in, but a good sign all the same."

"The writing process was a fantastic experience, and a learning one as well. This book is autobiographical in nature. It's not so much about my rock career and bands I work with, although it touches on my career in places, and is filled with personal pictures. Talks have been in the works for a long while about the possibility of a Killer Dwarfs book and documentary; so you'll have to keep your fingers crossed on that."

"In the meantime, Guardian Of A Time Keeper is slated for full release in late November 2018. The book can be purchased in advance at dunkspirateshop.com as of October 31st 2018. All advanced copies purchased there will be autographed, and buyers will receive a free track from artist Automan.ca titled “Hurts To Be Alive”."