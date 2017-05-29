KILLER DWARFS - Third Annual Rock Against Hunger Golf Tournament Set For August

The third annual Killer Dwarfs "Rock Against Hunger" Charity Golf Tournament is happening Friday, August 25th at Lakeridge Links in Brooklin, Ontario.

Last year's tournament raised over $4000 for Feed The Need in Durham. The goal is to surpass that once again this year. The tournament is "Best Ball" so all levels of golfers will have a great time; last year was a blast!

Also this year included is a very special intimate acoustic performance by the Killer Dwarfs.

Spots are limited so book your foursomes or singles asap. Payment in full must be received to secure your spot. Help make this a day to remember and give back to those less fortunate.

Contact Golf@KillerDwarfsBand.com to get your registration forms and sponsorship information.



Cost to participate is $170 per person, or $600 per foursome (must register as a foursome). That includes: golf, cart, driving range, bbq lunch, dinner, and prizes. Registration and lunch are at Noon, with a Shotgun Start at 1:00 pm, followed by dinner, raffle and door prizes at 6:30 pm. The Killer Dwarfs acoustic performance will happen after dinner.



