KILLER DWARFS To Play European Dates In 2020; Golden Age Of Rock Festival Appearance Confirmed

Canadian metal legends, Killer Dwarfs, have announced that they will play some European dates next year. The band are currently confirmed to perform at the Golden Age Of Rock Festival 2020, taking place August 21 - 23 at Manege Fonck in Liege, Belgium.

Says the band: "Hello Belgium! Killer Dwarfs are coming across the pond next year to have some fun! Looking forward to seeing you all! Look for more dates TBA."

For more on Golden Age Of Rock Festival 2020, head here.

Killer Dwarfs are also confirmed for the M3 Rock Festival, taking place May 1 - 3 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. They will perform on Saturday, May 2. Stay tuned for further show announcements.