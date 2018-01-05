KILLER DWARFS To Release New Live Album, Live No Guff, In April; Promo Video Streaming
January 5, 2018, 8 hours ago
David Ellefson's EMP Label Group will release a new live album from Killer Dwarfs, entitled Live No Guff, on April 13th. A promo video for the upcoming release can be found below. Further album details coming soon.
Tracklisting:
"Comin’ Through"
"Hard Luck Town"
"Tell Me Please"
"Driftin’ Back"
"Union Of Pride"
"Doesn’t Matter"
"Can’t Lose"
"Start @ One"
"Burn It Down"
"Stand Tall"
"Keep The Spirit Alive"
"Dirty Weapons"
"Heavy Mental Breakdown"