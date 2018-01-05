KILLER DWARFS To Release New Live Album, Live No Guff, In April; Promo Video Streaming

David Ellefson's EMP Label Group will release a new live album from Killer Dwarfs, entitled Live No Guff, on April 13th. A promo video for the upcoming release can be found below. Further album details coming soon.

Tracklisting:

"Comin’ Through"

"Hard Luck Town"

"Tell Me Please"

"Driftin’ Back"

"Union Of Pride"

"Doesn’t Matter"

"Can’t Lose"

"Start @ One"

"Burn It Down"

"Stand Tall"

"Keep The Spirit Alive"

"Dirty Weapons"

"Heavy Mental Breakdown"