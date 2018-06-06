KILLER QUEEN Announces US Summer Tour

The premier Queen tribute band, Killer Queen, will be bringing their must-see live show to the United Sates for a month’s worth of dates this summer. Singer Patrick Myers is an absolute dead ringer for the legendary Freddie Mercury (both visually and vocally), resulting in a live concert experience that is second only to catching an ‘80s era Queen performance.

Formed back in June of 1993, Killer Queen quickly became incredibly popular in their native England - resulting in a residency at London’s Strand Theatre, winning “Worldwide Best Tribute Band” at an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, and performing stadium shows - including being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute Live Aid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof.

And the accolades continue to pour in, including Duncan Kennedy of BBC 1 declaring, “No detail is overlooked. Killer Queen are kings of the musical impersonators, the highest of tributes.”

BBC Yorkshire’s Kate Lock added, “Killer Queen rocked the race crowd to the Ebor Stand's rafters at the York Music Showcase last Saturday. The massive (15,000) Knavesmire crowd bounced, roared enthusiastically & punched the air on the terraces to Killer Queen's charismatic and uncannily accurate renditions of the Queen back catalogue... Freddie/Patrick, strutted for all the world is if it were Live Aid.”

And from June 29th through July 31st, Killer Queen will be rocking the states, including a triumphant return performance at one of the world’s most gorgeous outdoor venues, Red Rocks in Denver - on the same stage that the Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan, and Pearl Jam have all performed on. Get ready for a rocking good time, with Killer Queen!

Tour dates:

June

29 - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - Hard Rock Live

30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

July

5 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

6 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

7 - Niagara, NY - Pride in the Park

12 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

13 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

14 - St. Charles, MO - Family Arena

16 - Syracuse, NY - Sharkey’s

19 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak

20 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

21 - York, PA - Appell Center for the Performing Arts

25 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks

27 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

28 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live

29 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

31 - El Cajon, CA - Sycuan Casino