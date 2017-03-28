KILLING ADDICTION Release “Cult Of Decay” Lyric Video

Florida death metal veterans Killing Addiction have released a lyric video for "Cult Of Decay," a song from the Shores Of Oblivion EP. Order the EP here.

On Shores Of Oblivion, Killing Addiction exemplifies a style that spans death metal (Death, Morbid Angel), grindcore (Napalm Death, Carcass), and thrash (Slayer, Kreator). Equally heavy is a lyrical approach that deals in themes both political and philosophical.

After its 1989 formation, right in the thick of the influential Florida death metal scene, Killing Addiction released a demo and EP prior to the release of its 1993 full-length debut, Omega Factor. After another EP and a split release, the band called it quits in 1998, then reformed in 2006, eventually releasing sophomore full-length Fall Of The Archetypes on Xtreem Music in 2010 (also released as a limited-edition, six-song EP). The When Death Becomes an Art 7" EP followed in 2015 (Inverse Dogma Records).

Momentum gained and all cylinders firing, Killing Addiction wasted no time in releasing Shores Of Oblivion last fall, but the season was a bittersweet one for the band, as founding member Chad Bailey passed away in September. The band is slowly moving forward in an effort to continue the work and vision he helped create.