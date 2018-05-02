KILLING ADDICTION Streaming Title Track From Omega Factor Reissue

Legendary Florida death metallers Killing Addiction have released a lyric video for the title track from Xtreem Music's recent reissue of the band's classic 1993 debut album.

The Omega Factor reissue was released March 9th through Xtreem Music. It was also on March 9th, but from 1993, when this masterpiece was originally released. The reissue comes with the original artwork revamped, enhanced sound, and as bonus, their Legacies Of Terror [Demo '90] and Necrosphere [7" EP '91]. Omega Factor will be released on CD format with a vinyl version to arrive later.

Originating in Florida at the end of ‘80s, Killing Addiction developed their heavy and crushing brand of death metal, different from any other band from Florida, through their debut demo and 7 " EP until their first album came out in '93 and another EP in '94.The band then split up, then reformed 10 years later, after which they released three new EPs during the period 2010 - 2015. Blending influences from bands like Carcass, Rottrevore, Morbid Angel, Death, Possessed, Napalm Death, this classic debut album is a must-have in every self-respecting death metal fan's collection.

Tracklisting:

“Omega Factor”

“Equating The Trinity”

“Nothing Remains”

“Dehumanized”

“Altered At Birth”

“Necrosphere”

“Global Freezing”

“Impaled”

“Necrosphere” (7” EP)

“Covenant Of Pain” (7” EP)

“Impaled” (7” EP)

“Nothing Remains” (Demo)

“Well Of Souls” (Demo)

“Condemned” (Demo)

“Necrosphere” (Demo)