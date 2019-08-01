KILLING JOKE To Release Malicious Damage - Live At The Astoria 12.10.03

Gatherers of the world, Killing Joke have announced the release of Malicious Damage - Live At The Astoria 12.10.03. Released on September 6 through Killing Joke Records / Cadiz Music, the 2003 concert will be beautifully presented as a strictly limited edition DVD / vinyl and unlimited double CD.

The concert, now entitled Malicious Damage, was filmed and recorded live at the legendary Astoria venue in the heart of London’s Soho on October 12. 2003. A multi-camera shoot captures the passion and brutal violence of Killing Joke’s performance. Sadly one of the last recorded concerts to feature bass player Paul Raven before his untimely death in 2007.

The concert is released on limited (1,000 only) double red vinyl in a gatefold sleeve featuring the artwork of long-time Killing Joke artist/collaborator Mike Coles, on double CD in slipcase and the DVD in a metal box with 5 postcards, limited to 2,000.

Killing Joke Astoria 2003 lineup was:

Jaz Coleman: vocals

Geordie Walker: guitar

Paul Raven: Bass

Ted Parsons: Drums

Nick Walker: Keyboards

To pre-order Malicious Damage - Live At The Astoria 12.10.03 vinyl / DVD / CD / T shirt and Print, head here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Communion"

"Requiem"

"Total Invasion"

"Wardance"

"Blood On Your Hands"

"Change"

"Seeing Red"

"The Fall Of Because"

"Follow The Leaders"

CD2

"The Death And Resurrection Show"

"Kings And Queens"

"Empire Song"

"The Wait"

"Whiteout"

"Frenzy"

"Pssyche"

"Asteroid"

"Pandemonium"

Killling Joke play a series of headline shows in August, including a sold out performance at the intimate Subterania in London on August 10. These dates coincide with KJ playing the Town Centre Stage at the Boomtown Festival on August 9.

Very much music as ritual - raw, uncompromising and precisely-targeted lyrically, Jaz Coleman, Geordie, Youth & Big Paul, the original Killing Joke personnel, are currently delivering the best and most relevant material of their career, with no mellowing or softening of the edges getting in the way.

With collective nostrils flared and righteous anger carried torch-high, Killing Joke continue to take their music of resistance to new levels, both in the studio and out on the road...

Tour dates:

August

8 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

9 - Boomtown Festival - UK

1 - Subterania - London, UK

1 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

14 - The Academy - Dublin, Ireland

16 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands