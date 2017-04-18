KILLING JOKE - Upcoming European Tour Includes Intimate London Show Plus Guest Appearances With GUNS N’ ROSES

Killing Joke have announced a series of shows for the summer.

Says the band: “As always, we're looking forward to seeing many familiar faces out there, but also meeting some first-timers. It's wonderful to still be playing live for you, so hope you can join us.”

Killing Joke will start the tour with an intimate show at the Scala in North London on Monday, June 12th, before heading into mainland Europe; this run of dates includes two shows as special guests to Guns N’ Roses, in Poland and Germany.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Scala - London, UK

14 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

15 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

16 - Werk 2 - Leipzig, Germany

18 - Fléda Club - Brno, Czech Republic

19 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

20 - Stadion Energa - Gdansk, Poland (with Guns N’ Roses)

22 - Messegelande - Hanover, Germany (with Guns N’ Roses)