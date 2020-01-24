KILLITOROUS Announce The Afterparty Album; Features Guests From VOIVOD, ALLAEGEON, CRYPTOPSY

Canada's tech-death comedy metal band Killitorous (which consists of members from Annihilator, Suffocation, First Fragment and more) have revealed the official album artwork and track listing for the new album The Afterparty.

The Afterparty is a follow up to 2014's Party, Grind which was also co-produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Donaldson (Despised Icon, The Agonist, Shadow of Intent) at The Grid in Montreal, Quebec.

The album features three guitars (which recording wise was a nightmare), tons of blast beats, brutal bass and vocals, of course tons of movie references, cartoon parodies and endless phrases maintaining the fine art of partying.

There will be tons of guest features including members from: Voivod, Allaegeon, Cryptopsy, Erimha and more.

The band also released a teaser for an upcoming music video for the track "Married With Children" set to be released January 31, 2020. Release dates for the album will be announced soon.

The tracklisting is as wacky and weird as usual, with a constant barrage of twisted pop-culture humor:

“All Hail The Starchild”

“Married With Children”

“Rodney Dangerfield Of Dreams”

“Eat Your God Alive”

“Slavesphere”

“Re-anima-tomatron”

“30 Minutes”

“Insanity As A Pathway To Fame & Fortune: The Tyrannical Tirades Of Mike Tyson”

“Total Protonic Reversal”

“King Diamond Dallas Page”

“Married With Children” teaser: