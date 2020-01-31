KILLITOROUS Reveal “Married With Children” Video

Canada's tech-death comedy metal band Killitorous (which consists of members from Annihilator, Suffocation, First Fragment and more) have revealed their new video “Married With Children”, the first single off their new album The Afterparty.

The band comments: "The song is not based around the character Al Bundy, but the song is based more around the character Glen (who is also portrayed by dctor Ed O'Neill) from Wayne's World and visits the idea of what he did before he started serving donuts, and why he is so damaged emotionally."

The Afterparty is a follow up to 2014's Party, Grind which was also co-produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Donaldson (Despised Icon, The Agonist, Shadow of Intent) at The Grid in Montreal, Quebec.

The album features three guitars (which recording wise was a nightmare), tons of blast beats, brutal bass and vocals, of course tons of movie references, cartoon parodies and endless phrases maintaining the fine art of partying.

There will be tons of guest features including members from: Voivod, Allaegeon, Cryptopsy, Erimha and more.

Release dates is set for April 20.

The tracklisting is as wacky and weird as usual, with a constant barrage of twisted pop-culture humor:

“All Hail The Starchild”

“Married With Children”

“Rodney Dangerfield Of Dreams”

“Eat Your God Alive”

“Slavesphere”

“Re-anima-tomatron”

“30 Minutes”

“Insanity As A Pathway To Fame & Fortune: The Tyrannical Tirades Of Mike Tyson”

“Total Protonic Reversal”

“King Diamond Dallas Page”

“Married With Children” video: